Sowore tags Atedo Peterside as Obi’s campaign manager, likens him to MC Oluomo

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday, berated the Founder of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, in the aftermath of a recent presidential poll conducted by the foundation in collaboration with NOI Polls.

An analysis of the poll as explained by Peterside, earlier in the day, predicted a victory for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, during the 2023 elections.

The poll which was conducted in September 2022 also hinted at a three-horse presidential race between Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They, however, described Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) who came fourth in the poll as a ‘dark horse’.

“In every nation and election season, there are always polls and there might be surprises and the interesting thing about this poll is that Peter Obi is in the lead and favourite to win the 2023 elections.

Read also:Sowore bemoans ‘unjust incarceration’ of Kanu, as Court adjourns case

“There is always an outsider in every election and Rabiu Kwankwaso fits the profile with quite a substantial number of percentile. This poll is unique because the election is gearing up to be a very closely-contested three-horse race and no candidate is in the clear lead in all the regions,” Peterside had explained during an AriseTv interview.

However, Sowore, via a Facebook post accused the renowned industrialist of being biased in his submissions.

“@AtedoPeterside should not be conducting opinion polls. He lacks the credibility to conduct any polls.

“He’s @PeterObi’s campaign mgr. This is like Lagos NURTW/@Mcoluomo9 conducting a poll that states that @officialABAT would win the 2023 Presidential election. Stop rigging polls!” Sowore posted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now