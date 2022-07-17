News
Sowore urges Nigerian students to join NLC protest against ASUU strike
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday urged Nigerian students to join the solidarity rally declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, to protest the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, had earlier declared a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the striking university lecturers.
In a memo dated July 15, 2022, the NLC chief said the rally would take place on July 26 and July 27 in all the states of the federation and Abuja.
The activist declared his support for the rally in a post on his Facebook page.
READ ALSO: Sowore brands Buhari's govt despicable, as ASUU, COEASU strikes linger
He wrote: “I support the call for a nationwide protest to #EndASUUstrike immediately and urge Nigeria students who have been stuck at home to participate massively. Let’s just hope @NLCHeadquarters will carry through!”
ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 to protest the Federal Government’s refusal to honour an agreement signed by both parties.
The union had extended the strike three times since that period.
