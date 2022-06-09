Sowore wins AAC presidential primary

The convener of the RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday won the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

The activist was returned unopposed at the party’s presidential primary held in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Sowore accuses Nigerian politicians of perpetuating poverty

Sowore also stepped down as AAC national chairman shortly before the commencement of the exercise.

He represented the party in the 2019 election and finished in sixth position.

