Sowore’s arrest unhelpful to Nigeria’s image, constitutional democracy –Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has declared that the arrest of former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, is unhelpful to the nation’s image and its constitutional democracy.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the former presidential candidate and other protesters were, on December 31, arrested by the police in Abuja as they staged a procession to herald in the New Year.

Sowore and others were arrested last Thursday by police officers who stormed the Gudu Junction area in the FCT.

Reacting to the arrest of Sowore in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account on Friday, Shehu Sani said that it is saddening to note that peaceful protesters are treated in the most cruel and uncivilized manner by the state apparatuses.

Shehu Sani wrote thus; “The case of @YeleSowore; it’s unhelpful to the nation’s image and its constitutional democracy when peaceful protesters are treated in the most cruel and uncivilized manner by the state apparatuses.

“The new year’s door is opened with a hammer instead of the key,” he added.

