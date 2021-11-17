Sowore’s party, AAC demands implementation of #ENDSARS panel’s report, blasts Buhari

The African Action Congress (AAC) on Wednesday demanded the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry which probed the allegations of police brutality and shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, Lagos, last year.

The party made the call in separate statements issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, and the Chairman in Lagos State, Kunle Ajayi.

The AAC also blasted President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its high-handedness.

The Co-convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore, represented the party in the 2019 presidential election.

The panel submitted its report to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

In a 309-page report submitted to the governor, the panel indicted the Nigerian Army and the police for complicity in the death of protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 last year.

It detailed how the security agencies disregarded their rules of engagement during the protest.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS: Lagos govt calls for calm amidst call for implementation of panel’s report

The statement read: “The panel report on the Lekki massacre has justified the radical youths and the revolutionary left over the fact that Nigeria needs a revolution at all levels of governance. It glowingly praised how organised and historic the #EndSARS movement has been.

“We equally condemn all those who have been working as agents of government against justice especially those who have done everything to thwart the cause of justice. The world is now speedy in the search for a new life. Nigeria will never be left behind.

“We as a party have continued to condemn the injustice and high-handedness of this regime as it continues to use excessive force on protesters but kid gloves on terrorists who have ravaged our entire space.

“The wicked decision of the Buhari regime which was hatched in Lagos, to halt a protest of armless citizens who have only stood against police brutality, is a confirmation of its irresponsibility.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now