Politics
Sowore’s running mate, Magashi, accuses Nigerian politicians of using youths as tools
The vice presidential candidate under the banner of African Action Congress (AAC), Haruna Magashi, has launched an attack on Nigeria’s political class for undermining the potentials of citizens.
Haruna, who spoke in a series of tweets on Saturday, also slammed them for failure to leverage technology for the betterment of the country.
He lamented the existential problems bedeviling the country, adding that they were as a result of the greed and lack of innovative skills by the political class.
Stressing the need for leaders with consummate technical expertise in Nigeria, the legal expert charged Nigerians to take the centre stage and resist subjugation in 2023 in the interest of the country.
Read also: Sowore picks Kano-based lawyer, Haruna as running mate, upbeat on AAC chances in 2023
The tweet reads: “Utilizing technology to improve governance requires candidates with innovation who would work with technical expertise combined with a corporate culture that fosters and supports best practices for good governance.
“Nigerian youths are so creative when it comes to technology but the ruling class never make provision for an environment that embraces its citizens potentials rather turned the youths into tools to fight against their own people.
“When they are done using them for their interests they drop them and the country has to start dealing with cyber fraudsters “yahoo yahoo”. We really should not continue like this. It’s time to resist!”
