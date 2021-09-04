Sowore’s younger brother, Olajide, shot dead by unknown gunmen in Edo

The younger brother of Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Olajide Sowore has been allegedly shot dead by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The development was confirmed by Sowore in a statement on his Facebook page on Saturday.

According to him, the deceased, who was said to be in his late 40s, was killed on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State.

However, the police was yet to confirm the development as of the time of filing this report.

Sowore’s statement read, “My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo state by reportedly herdsmen/kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life of yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!”

“This act in itself will not delay their day of justice.

“I travelled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy.

Read also: Police release Sowore after arrest at Abuja court

“You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out.

“You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created your own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! Saddest day yet!”

It would be recalled that Sowore had been in many battles with the Federal Government and it’s agencies, as the activist has contnuously called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

Many times, the activist and his followers have been arrested by state agents for carrying out #BuhariMustGo campaigns.

