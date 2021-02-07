Latest
Soyinka challenges Buhari to address Nigerians on herdsmen’s menace, says ‘his silence emboldens criminals’
The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Saturday decried the “complicit” silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of herdsmen across the country.
Soyinka, who spoke on increasing activities of the marauders during a chat with the Pidgin Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said President Buhari ought to have addressed Nigerians in order to ease the tension amongst farmers and herdsmen in the country.
He warned that the current situation across the country, particularly in the South-West, may develop into another civil war.
Nigeria fought a 30-month civil war over five decades ago.
The war which pitched the Igbos in the South-East against the rest of the country was fought from 1967 to 1970.
The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, recently gave the Fulani herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to leave the state’s forest reserves.
Also, a grassroots politician in Oyo State, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, had last month led residents of Igangan, Ibarapa local government area of the state to evict leaders of Fulani settlements in the area after giving them an ultimatum.
He accused the Fulani leaders of harbouring the herdsmen who perpetrate criminality in the area.
In his remarks, Soyinka pledged to support whatever decision is taken to secure people’s rights to live in dignity.
The playwright said: “What do they expect of us now that the war is on our doorstep? Of course, there will be mobilisation and if we keep waiting for this to be centrally handled, we are all going to become, if not already slaves in our land. That to me is personally intolerable. It is not an acceptable condition.
“And whatever it takes, I stand ready to contribute in any way and I have made my governor understand this, that we are here not just to live in but to live in dignity.
“Right now, our dignity is being rubbished. My forest is being taken over, it’s been shrinking, my normal hunting ground is shrinking. My family tells me that if I go in-depth again, they will have me institutionalised.”
READ ALSO: Soyinka faults Buhari’s govt on anti-corruption war, says it has run out of steam
Soyinka also said the first solution to the recurring menace is for Buhari to address the nation on the level of insecurity and the way forward.
He said the President should say openly that ”yes, I know I am the patron of the cattle rearers association etc., and I am a cattle rancher myself and it is a business. And I do not run my business by killing people. I do not run my business by raping, by displacing or by torturing.
“I do not run my business by occupying land that does not belong to me and I am warning a business people in the food commodity, all cattle reared, whatever comes to you for illegal occupation for trespassing on other people’s property is your business and I am ordering the army, I am ordering all the security forces to back citizens’ efforts in flushing you out.”
The Nobel Laureate said he expects nothing else at this stage from Buhari other than the statement he suggested.
“It is very late already but it is not too late. This is a language that we expect from President Buhari and as much as that language does not come, I must consider him as quite complicit in what is going on because the buck stops at his desk.
“We may enter a phase of serious skirmishes which get more and more violent and may develop into civil war and a very untidy mercy one. That’s my biggest fear. Unless an action is taken.
“I am very glad that the governors are coming together and are discussing in all seriousness. I’m happy they are pulling in groups like Miyetti Allah, obviously knocking some sense into the head of their leaders and they are talking about accepting the decision of governors and agreeing to obey,” he concluded.
- No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN - February 7, 2021
- Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief - February 7, 2021
- APC resolves crisis in Zamfara, picks Yari as new leader - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Sunday it would continue to educate Nigerians on the danger associated with cryptocurrency transactions despite criticism by groups and individuals in the country.
The apex banks had on Saturday directed banks to close accounts of persons or entities involved in cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
The directive led to criticism of CBN with many Nigerians including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar asking the bank to rescind the decision.
But in a statement issued by its Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, CBN said it is determined to protect the country’s financial system from activities of fraudsters and speculators.
According to CBN, China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
The statement read: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to various comments and reactions following our recent reminder to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to desist from transacting in / and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies. Most of these reactions reveal that there appears to be a need to provide further justifications about our position, especially to the general public.
“For those who are not conversant with the universe of cryptocurrencies, it is important to state that cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies issued by largely anonymous entities and secured by cryptography.
READ ALSO: CBN bans Nigerians from buying, selling bitcoin, other cryptos
“Cryptography is a method of encrypting and hiding codes that prevent oversight, accountability, and regulation. While there are a number of cryptocurrencies now in circulation, Bitcoin was the first to be introduced in 2009, and now accounts for about 68 percent of all cryptocurrencies.
“As regards our recent policy pronouncement, it is important to clarify that the CBN circular of February 5, 2021, did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated January 12, 2017, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies. Indeed, this position was reiterated in another CBN Press Release dated February 27, 2018.
“It is also important to note that the CBN’s position on cryptocurrencies is not an outlier as many countries, central banks, international financial institutions, and distinguished investors and economists have also warned against its use. They have all made similar pronouncements based on the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend- risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows, and criminal activities.
“China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
“In China, for example, cryptocurrencies are completely banned and all exchanges closed as well. Banks and other financial institutions are not allowed by law to transact or deal with cryptocurrencies. China’s Central Bank, called the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) has provided several directives ruling out the use of these currencies.
“The PBOC views cryptocurrencies as illegal because they are not issued by any recognized monetary institution and do not hold any legal status that can make them equivalent to money. Hence banks and all stakeholders are strongly advised against their use as a currency.
“Even famed investor Warren Buffett has called cryptocurrencies ‘rat poison squared,’ a ‘mirage,’ and a ‘gambling device.’ Mr. Buffett believes it is a ‘gambling device’ given that they are mostly valuable because the person buying it does so, not as a means of payment; but in the hope they can sell it for even more than what they paid at some point.
During an online forum hosted by the Davos-based World Economic Forum few weeks ago, Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, highlighted the extreme price volatility of cryptocurrencies as one of the biggest flaws and explained that this flaw makes it impossible for them to be used as a lasting means of payment.”
- No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN - February 7, 2021
- Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief - February 7, 2021
- APC resolves crisis in Zamfara, picks Yari as new leader - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief
The Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Dr. Salihu Lukman, said on Sunday the misgivings expressed by the duo of the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande and its National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise is good for the growth and stability of the ruling party.
Lukman, who stated this in a statement titled: “Significance of Leadership Disagreements to Political Contests,” in Abuja, argued that democracy would lose its appeal once internal disagreements among leaders of political parties cease to exist.
Akande had last week described the APC registration and revalidation exercise as unnecessary and a waste of funds.
Tinubu on his part cautioned the party’s national leadership against going ahead with the exercise.
READ ALSO: APC registration exercise unnecessary, waste of funds – Akande
And the PGF chief insisted that the divergent views being expressed by the two former governors on the exercise were not in itself a bad thing for the growth of the APC.
He stressed that despite their opposition to the conduct of the registration exercise, Akande and Tinubu had demonstrated to all they respect the APC national leadership’s decision on the matter.
The statement read: “Once you eliminate internal disagreements among leaders of political parties, democracy will lose its appeal. Rather than contest, what we will end up having in politics is some notional faith in the sanctity of the party and its leadership.
“Like all our religious shrines, all that we will be talking of as members of our respective parties is some claims about the purity of our leaders and our party even as we know that our only justification in joining the party is far from any imagined purity.
“Integral to our decisions to join the party is the expectations we all seem to have in terms of what being members should translate to.
“This is where most times leaders often distinguish themselves. While to ordinary members, the issue is about political permutations of who is going to emerge as a candidate for election, for leaders, it is more about ensuring that the party is able to retain its electoral viability. Call it enlightened self-interest, every leader will be much more concerned about the capacity to win elections as the propelling factor for personal ambitions.”
- No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN - February 7, 2021
- Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief - February 7, 2021
- APC resolves crisis in Zamfara, picks Yari as new leader - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Latest
Mexican club Tigres make history after reaching Club World Cup final
Mexican club, Tigres have made history for their country and continent after securing a place in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.
Tigres became the first Mexican side to reach the final of the competition with a surprise victory over Palmeiras of Brazil.
The club also became the first side from Concacaf to reach the final.
Read Also: Chelsea go fifth with Sheff Utd win; Man City beat Liverpool to break 18-year jinx
Tigres won by one goal to nothing, sending the Copa Libertadores champions packing from the tournament.
The only goal of the game was from French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who scored from the penalty spot in the second half.
Tigres will now face either UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich or Egypt’s and African champions Al Ahly in the final.
- No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN - February 7, 2021
- Akande, Tinubu’s misgivings on registration exercise good for APC – PGF chief - February 7, 2021
- APC resolves crisis in Zamfara, picks Yari as new leader - February 7, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Latest23 hours ago
Iwobi’s Everton draw Man Utd in six-goal thriller; Maja debuts for Fulham, Aina benched
- Latest23 hours ago
47 Nigerian female medical doctors return from Sudan
- Latest15 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspaper, Saturday morning, February 7, 2021
- Business14 hours ago
LONG READ… CBN CRYPTOCURRENCY BAN: What is the noise about?
- Latest23 hours ago
Nigeria to partner WHO on manufacturing, supply of COVID-19 vaccines – Buhari
- Latest23 hours ago
1,588 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 139,242. Deaths, recoveries updated
- Politics14 hours ago
Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, predicts APC‘ll rule Nigeria for 100 years
- Latest23 hours ago
Ex-federal lawmaker, Kigbu dumps PDP for APC in Nasarawa