News
Soyinka denies congratulating Tinubu for winning APC presidential ticket
The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Friday denied that he paid tribute to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following his victory in the party’s presidential primary.
A statement titled: “Prof Wole Soyinka’s homage to Senator Asiwaju Tinubu,” allegedly signed by the playwright to celebrate the former Lagos State governor’s exploits in the nation’s politics went viral shortly after he was declared winner of the APC presidential primary on Wednesday.
However, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, the Nobel Laureate said the statement was the handiwork of identity thieves who seek to deceive people in order to create chaos.
The elder statesman insisted that he has no social media accounts.
The statement read: “The literary luminary reiterated his position on the 2023 elections and the issues surrounding it, noting that he has no business meddling in the struggle for power by political parties in the country.
READ ALSO:Soyinka calls for sack of Abuja Nat’l Mosque Imam for supporting lynching of Deborah Samuel
“Soyinka enjoins the general public to be on alert to the antics of faceless cowards spreading falsehood, adding that they should not partake in the despicable action of the authors by spreading the cocktail of lies.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...