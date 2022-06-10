Soyinka denies congratulating Tinubu for winning APC presidential ticket

The Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Friday denied that he paid tribute to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, following his victory in the party’s presidential primary.

A statement titled: “Prof Wole Soyinka’s homage to Senator Asiwaju Tinubu,” allegedly signed by the playwright to celebrate the former Lagos State governor’s exploits in the nation’s politics went viral shortly after he was declared winner of the APC presidential primary on Wednesday.

However, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, the Nobel Laureate said the statement was the handiwork of identity thieves who seek to deceive people in order to create chaos.

The elder statesman insisted that he has no social media accounts.

The statement read: “The literary luminary reiterated his position on the 2023 elections and the issues surrounding it, noting that he has no business meddling in the struggle for power by political parties in the country.

“Soyinka enjoins the general public to be on alert to the antics of faceless cowards spreading falsehood, adding that they should not partake in the despicable action of the authors by spreading the cocktail of lies.”

