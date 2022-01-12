Soyinka dismisses reports on endorsement of candidates for 2023 elections

The Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday dismssed reports on the endorsement of certain candidates ahead of the 2023 elections.

Soyinka made the clarification in a statement titled: “Season of Fakery Galore.”

Reports emerged in media recently that the playwright had endorsed some persons as his preferred candidates for next year’s election.

The statement read: “One can only hope that the public has learnt to identify fake news and join in the urgent task of exposing and disgracing these despicable touts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not even thought 2023, much less inserted candidates into coveted positions.

READ ALSO: Soyinka calls Nigerian youths a ‘gaseous generation’

“The signature of this latest slowpoke is familiar — he or she does not even know the difference between ‘Laureate and Laurel.’ This is an ancient forgery being recycled for the umpteenth time. Those who pass it round do themselves and their recipients a disservice. Find something worthwhile to occupy your time.

“In any case, we have no business with politics in the land of the dead, and the most recent information I have on me is that I died sometime last year. The email account of the year’s Nobel ‘Laurel’ was hacked by these same agents to publicise my demise, so who is this still politicking WS ‘Laurel?’”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now