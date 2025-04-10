Soyinka laments U.S. political climate, recalls vow to destroy green card

Nobel laureate and revered playwright, Professor Wole Soyinka, has once again voiced his deep concern over the political trajectory of the United States under President Donald Trump, describing it as one of the saddest developments in recent global affairs.

In a recent interview with freelance arts journalist Laura Collins-Hughes, published by The New York Times and titled “At 90, Wole Soyinka Revisits His Younger, More Optimistic Self,” the 90-year-old literary icon reflected on the troubling state of American politics, particularly under the influence of the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement.

“It’s one of the saddest developing phenomena that I know of,” Soyinka said, expressing his disappointment. “I just feel very, very sad that what’s happening in the States should be happening in such a potentially progressive country.”

Soyinka, who once resided in the U.S. during a period of self-imposed exile, was asked whether he feels personally safe in the country, especially as several governments—including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada—have issued travel advisories warning their citizens about visiting the United States due to political tensions and rising violence.

His response was characteristically defiant. “Oh, I’ve lived in a constant state of nonsafety,” he remarked with a wry smile. “If I’m walking through the street and they pick me up, I have no problem whatsoever. You know, my laptop is where it is. It’s up in the clouds.”

Soyinka first made global headlines in 2016 when he publicly vowed to destroy his U.S. green card if Trump won the presidency. In a 2016 interview with The INTERVIEW magazine, he said, “Come January 20, 2017; watch my WOLEXIT!”—a witty play on the term “Brexit,” signaling his symbolic and personal disavowal of the U.S. under Trump’s leadership.

True to his word, the celebrated author confirmed that he fulfilled his promise and discarded his residency permit, distancing himself from a political era he believes undermines global cooperation and human dignity.

Since Trump’s return to the political stage, Soyinka has remained vocal about the implications of the MAGA doctrine, particularly its isolationist policies and hardline stance on immigration. During his presidency, Trump introduced sweeping tariff hikes, including a 14% duty on Nigerian exports to the U.S., citing Nigeria’s own restrictions on 25 American goods.

For Soyinka, who has spent decades as a global advocate for justice, democracy, and cultural dialogue, the erosion of these values in a country he once found refuge in is especially painful.

Now in his tenth decade, the playwright remains outspoken and engaged. His criticisms of American politics serve as part of a broader call for leaders and citizens alike to resist divisive ideologies and work toward more inclusive societies.

