Soyinka, Sani, Odinkalu, others in court for Sowore, as judge shifts trial

February 12, 2020
The continuation of the trial of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore on Wednesday attracted notable names in the nation’s human rights society, including Professor Wole Soyinka, Senator Shehu Sani, a former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu and Deji Adeyanju.

They were in court to show solidarity with Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, as his trial continues before Justice Ifeoma Chukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

It would be recalled that the Department of State Services had in August 2019 arrested Sowore and his codefendant, Olawale Bakare, for calling for a mass protest against perceived mis-governance by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The duo were charged for treasonable felony for allegedly planning to topple the administration of the President Buhari, among other counts including abusing the President.

