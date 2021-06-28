Spain into Euros Q’finals after thrilling extra-time victory over Croatia

Spain have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 after securing a thrilling victory over Croatia in the last 16.

The Luis Enrique side defeated the Croats 5-3 in and electrifying encounter that saw the teams battle for 120 minutes.

Spain led 3-1 until the 85th minute when Croatia pulled off an incredible comeback to level 3-3 by 90 minutes, forcing the game to go into extra time.

Croatia substitutes Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic scored the two late goals, but Spain rallied in extra time produced yet more drama.

Juventus striker, Alvaro Morata silenced his critics when he thumped in Spain’s fourth goal in the 100th minute.

Spain did not end there as Mikel Oyarzabal added a fifth goal three minutes later to finally see off Croatia, who had fought bravely all through the game.

The match is considered as the most entertaining match of the tournament so far.

Three-time champions Spain will now go on to face the winner of France and Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

