Spain reach Nations League final after beating Euro champions Italy

Spain have defeated Euro 2020 champions Italy in their semifinal tie to reach the final of the European Nations League.

With a 2-1 victory after an enthralling encounter at the San Siro, Spain ended Italy’s world-record run of unbeaten games at 37.

Manchester City’s Ferran Torres scored Spain’s goals from two Mikel Oyarzabal crosses.

Spain handed 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi a start, making him the youngest international in their history.

Italy were 1-0 down when captain Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for two bookings, the second for an elbow on Sergio Busquets.

Italy trailed 2-0 until Lorenzo Insigne’s 83rd-minute goal after a wonderful Federico Chiesa run on a counter-attack, but could not find a late equaliser.

The defeat marks the first time Italy have lost a competitive game in their homeland since 1999.

The other semifinal clash will take place on Thirsday between Belgium and France, while the final and the third place play-off will take place on Sunday.

