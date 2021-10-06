Connect with us

Sports

Spain reach Nations League final after beating Euro champions Italy

Published

10 mins ago

on

Spain have defeated Euro 2020 champions Italy in their semifinal tie to reach the final of the European Nations League.

With a 2-1 victory after an enthralling encounter at the San Siro, Spain ended Italy’s world-record run of unbeaten games at 37.

Manchester City’s Ferran Torres scored Spain’s goals from two Mikel Oyarzabal crosses.

Spain handed 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi a start, making him the youngest international in their history.

Read Also: Footballer in Brazil charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Italy were 1-0 down when captain Leonardo Bonucci was sent off for two bookings, the second for an elbow on Sergio Busquets.

Italy trailed 2-0 until Lorenzo Insigne’s 83rd-minute goal after a wonderful Federico Chiesa run on a counter-attack, but could not find a late equaliser.

The defeat marks the first time Italy have lost a competitive game in their homeland since 1999.

The other semifinal clash will take place on Thirsday between Belgium and France, while the final and the third place play-off will take place on Sunday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen + twenty =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...