Spalletti ‘100% sure’ Osimhen will be in Napoli squad for Milan return

Victor Osimhen will be available for Napoli’s crucial Champions League clash with Milan next week, according to

Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti has expressed optimism that Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen would be available for the team by next week.

Osimhen missed Napoli’s defeat to AC Milan in their Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at San Siro last Tuesday.

The striker had been absent since sustaining an adductors injury while on international duty with Nigeria last month.

But Spalletti believes that the 24-year-old would be fully fit for the second leg and will feature 100 per cent against the Rossoneri in the return leg of the tie.

“Victor Osimhen will 100 per cent be available for the return leg at (Stadio Diego Armando Maradona) on Tuesday,” he said. “He will be there.

“Keeping out of the first leg and not risking him on Saturday (against Verona) will probably allow us to complete the work built by the doctors, then anything can happen.”

Osimhen has helped Napoli to the top of the league as he leads the Serie A scoring charts with 21 goals this season.

Meanwhile, ahead of the second leg, Napoli will also be without Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who was sent off after a second yellow card for pushing Theo Hernandez, as well as Kim Min-Jae following a late booking, but Spalletti believes his side will adapt to their loss.

“Any absence is damaging at this stage of the season, but we also have players who can fill in, which is why we are where we are,” he added to Sky Sport Italia.

“We trust the squad. We are sad not to have Anguissa, as it feels unjust not to have him, but there’s nothing we can do. I won’t comment on the referee, that is not my role.”

