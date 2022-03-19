Spalletti hails Osimhen after brace in Napoli’s victory against Udinese

Napoli manager Luciano Spalleti has heaped praises on Victor Osimhen after the striker’s goals helped the club seal an important Serie A win on Saturday.

Osimhen helped his side come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Udinese at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“All season we put pressure on the opponents, but weren’t as sharp and clinical as today,” Spalleti told DAZN.

“The fans really helped as they remained passionate and eager to turn it around,

“This a very important victory, because it must be underlined Udinese are a very strong side and so well organised.

“Osimhen is a player with extraordinary potential.”

Spalleti added: “He [Osimhen] has this remarkable change of pace, but sometimes he can go beyond his limitations.

“He is very strong in the air and we made more of those crosses into the box this time.”

Gerard Deulofeu gave the away side the lead in the 22nd minute before Napoli rallied back after the break, with Osimhen equalizing in the 51st minute and scoring the winner on 63 minutes.

His first goal came after he was set up by Fabian Ruiz while the winning goal followed an assist from Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Ripples Nigeria reported last Sunday that Osimhen bagged a brace in Napoli’s 2-1 win against Hellas Verona.

The Nigeria international, 23 has now scored 11 goals in 20 league appearances for the Partenopei this season.

