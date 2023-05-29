Spalletti to take year-long break after guiding Napoli to Serie A title

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen may be working under a new manager at Napoli next season as Luciano Spalletti is set to take a break.

Spalletti led the Naples club to their first Serie A title in 33 years, but has confirmed he would be needing a rest.

“I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired,” he said.

“I don’t know if you can call it a year’s sabbatical but I won’t be working. I won’t be coaching Napoli or any other team.”

64-year-old Spalletti, who took over in July 2021, had a year left on his deal.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said he would “respect” the decision.

Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai, De Laurentiis said: “He’s a free man, he’s given us something and I thank him, it’s right that he does what he wants.”

Napoli were held to a 2-2 draw by Bologna on Sunday, and they play their final match of the season at home to Sampdoria next Sunday.

