Spanish cannibal jailed 15 years for killing mother

A Spanish court has sentenced a cannibal, Alberto Sanchez Gomez, to 15 years and five months in prison for killing his mother at their apartment in Madrid.

Gomez reportedly killed his mother, cut up her body, and ate her over a period of 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published on Tuesday.

Sanchez, 28, was arrested in February 2019 and his trial started in April.

The court convicted him for murder and desecration of a corpse.

The court also ruled that Sanchez will also have to pay €60,000 (around $73,000) to his brother in compensation and rejected his lawyer’s plea that he was “psychologically disturbed.”

READ ALSO: Spanish princess dies of coronavirus

Officers found remains of the victim in Tupperware boxes after she had been declared missing for a month.

Spanish investigators discovered that Sanchez had strangled his mother to death following an argument.

“After the convict killed the woman, he cut up her body with a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives, stored some of the pieces in the freezer, and threw others into the trash in plastic bags,” the prosecutors said.

Isaac Dashen

Join the conversation

Opinions