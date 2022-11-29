Spanish coastguard rescues three Nigerian stowaways after spending 11 days on ship’s rudder

The Spanish coastguard officials have rescued three Nigerian stowaways who spent 11 days on a ship’s rudder.

The three men were rescued by coastguard officials and taken to a hospital on arrival at the Canary Islands on Tuesday.

The ship departed from Lagos, Nigeria, on November 17, and arrived the Island on Monday when the men were rescued, according to ship-tracking website Marine Traffic.

“The stowaways who were discovered on the Alithini II oil tanker at the Las Palmas port appeared to have symptoms of dehydration and hypothermia after spending about 11 days clinging to the rubber of the oil tanker, and were transferred to hospitals on the island for medical attention.

“Throughout the journey, the three migrants and refugees had been hanging onto the narrow metallic rudder, with their feet dangling just a few feet above the Atlantic Ocean,” statement by the coastguard said.

