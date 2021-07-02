Spartak ‘excited to watch more’ of Moses after winger signs two-year deal

Russian club, Spartak Moscow have expressed their excitement over the permanent transfer of Nigerian winger, Victor Moses to the club.

Moses linked up with the Moscow side from Chelsea on a one-year loan deal last summer with the option of sealing a permanent transfer afterward.

He has now officially left Chelsea after signing a two-year permanent deal with Spartak, and the club made the announcement on Friday.

The permanent deal with Spartak brings to an end a run of six loan moves from Stamford Bridge by the ex Super Eagles star.

In their official website on Friday, Spartak wrote: “We’re delighted to announce that we have completed the permanent transfer of Victor Moses from Chelsea.

“After a successful loan spell last season, Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us for another two years, and will now stay around until 2023.

“Everybody at Spartak is excited to watch more of Moses over the next two years, and wish him nothing but the best.”

Moses scored four goals and recorded four assists in 22 appearances during his loan stint with the Red and Whites last season.

