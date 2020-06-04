Speaker Gbajabiamila denies endorsing any letter to extend year of service for NASS staff

The House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has distanced himself from a letter claiming he endorsed extension of year of service for some National Assembly staff.

The letter circulating in some media platforms and said to have emanated from the office of the speaker, claimed that he had approved the new condition of service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly.

But a statement signed by Lanre Lasisi, the special adviser on media and publicity to the speaker said:

“The attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has been drawn to a letter purportedly emanating from his office allegedly stating his endorsement of the new Condition of Service for National Assembly staff passed by the 8th Assembly

“The Speaker wishes to inform the general public that there was no time he directed issuance of such purported letter from his office as there is a recognized and authorized channel for all correspondences and resolutions reached by the House or its leadership.”

He called on the general public to disregard the letter and always rely on official communication channels of the House for news on the position of the Federal lawmakers on any matter.

