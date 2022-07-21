News
Speaker, Gbajabiamila, disowns namesake suspect standing trial in Lagos
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday said he had no relationship with a suspect identified as Suleiman who is currently standing trial in a Court of Law in Lagos State.
The Speaker who gave the clarification in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Lanre Lasisi, explained that the suspect was not his biological brother as reported in some quarters.
The Speaker urged the public to stop peddling false, defamatory information and tasked the media to stop linking the suspect to him.
The statement reads: “It has come to the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila that one Suleimon who is standing trial in a court of law in Lagos State is erroneously described as a brother to the Speaker.
Read also: Gbajabiamila seeks debt cancellation for African countries
“Speaker Gbajabiamila wishes to state that he has no relationship whatsoever with the said Suleimon and the Gbajabiamila name semblance does not and should not translate to being a family member.
“The Gbajabiamila family is a big one with many branches like many other families do have.
“Therefore, it is not everyone that bears the surname Gbajabiamila that is related to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.
“The general public is hereby notified that the said Suleimon is not a brother to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as erroneously reported by some sections of the media.
“Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila advises members of the public not to fall for persons thriving on name-dropping and misrepresentation.
“This press statement is to also urge the media to desist from linking the said Suleimon to the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...