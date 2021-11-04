Speakers beg governors to intervene in Plateau Assembly crisis

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has urged the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to as a matter of urgency intervene in the leadership crisis rocking the Plateau State House of Assembly.

Chairman of the Conference and Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, who led other Speakers from Ogun, Ebonyi and Ekiti states made the plea during a meeting between the leadership of the Speakers’ Conference and the Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi which took place at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Speakers expressed deep concern over the Plateau State House of Assembly fracas in which two factions emerged with two different Speakers which led to the siege of the Assembly by security operatives.

The Speakers therefore called for the quick intervention of the governors so that all parties involved in the crisis will sheath their swords and respect the Constitution.

The Speakers who reiterated the sanctity of the legislative arm and the setback the crisis will bring to governance in Plateau State, expressed their confidence that the Governors Forum and the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, a lawyer who was a former Speaker of the Assembly, will quickly intervene on the matter so that normalcy will return in the Assembly.

In his response the Chairman of the Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Fayemi commended the Conference for their commitment to find a lasting solution to the crisis that has rocked the Plateau state House of Assembly.

He stated that the Forum is closely monitoring the situation and has requested the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello to travel to Jos and meet the Governor of Plateau State as well as all the parties involved with a view to ending the fracas as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

