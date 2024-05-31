Special task force declares 11 wanted over Plateau attacks

The Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the special task force saddled with maintaining peace in Plateau and its environs, has declared 11 persons wanted over the recent attacks in the state.

The Deputy Commander of OPSH, Mr. Terzungwe Iyua, disclosed this during a news conference on Friday in Jos.

He said the suspects were declared wanted after a series of intelligence gathering.

He added that the wanted persons were suspected to be behind the Christmas Eve attacks and other recent ones in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

The commander said: “In line with the mandate of OPSH, we have not rested on our oars in efforts to bring the perpetrators of all heinous crimes to face justice.

”In this regard, we have sustained intelligence-led operations, which led to the killing of some of the perpetrators as well as the arrest of most of the criminals who participated in some of the attacks.

”For those still at large, over time we exploited technology to conduct forensic examination which revealed their identities.

” Activities of enemies of peace have occasionally derailed our efforts to ensure lasting peace, and this is why we are calling on the public to help us with useful information on their whereabouts.”

He listed the wanted persons to include Muhammadu also known as MP Muhammed and MOPOL, Rabiu Ibrahim, Buba Sobe, Senfos Inusa, and Nahaska Boderi.

Others were Habu Mohammadu, Dudi Mohammadu, Ja’afaru Matakala, Hassan Waje and Sanusi Dafor.

