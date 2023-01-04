Speculations won’t influence my decision on adopted presidential candidate – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared on Wednesday speculation would not influence the choice of his presidential candidate in the February 25 election.

The governor, who spoke at the foundation laying ceremony for the Akpabu-Egbeda-Elele/Omoku road project in Emohua local government area of Rivers State, urged the people of the state to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all the elective positions at federal and state levels except the presidency.

Wike and four other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) – are demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as precondition for the support of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Reports emerged late last year that the governors met the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the United Kingdom and agreed to work for his victory in the election.

However, all parties mentioned in the meeting had dismissed the reports.

The governors are expected to announce their adopted presidential candidate this month.

READ ALSO: 2023: Wike denies mocking Atiku over Obasanjo’s snub

He said: “Don’t make mistakes. All your votes, put it in one basket. Carry all, give us for governorship; give us for House of Reps.

“Vote for us for the Senate. Vote for us for the House of Assembly. But president, we will tell you how you will do it.

“If anybody likes, say whatever you want to say. Say I’m working for a so-and-so person, it’s your business. That will not (influence me) or make me change my mind (about) where we’re heading to.

“So, if they like, they make speculations. After all, that’s why the word ‘speculation’ is there. People must speculate, so let them continue to speculate. And let them know, some of them who do not even have 25 votes (are) busy abusing leaders. When you finish abusing leaders, you will pay.

“We are here talking to our people; they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. Anytime they come, ask them, ‘what did you bring for us?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now