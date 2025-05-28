Speed Darligthon in trouble over claims he slept with 15-yr-old girl (Video)

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) says it has commenced investigations into claims by controversial entertainer, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, that he defiled a 15-year-old girl in a Lagos hotel.

The singer had on Tuesday, incurred the wrath of Nigerians when he shared a video on Instagram where he boasted about sleeping with the minor at an unnamed hotel.

Narrating the incident in Igbo language with a spattering mixture of English, Speed Darlington claimed that the girl was left bleeding after the sexual encounter and he had to pay the hotel staff N2,000 to have the sheets changed.

The confession sparked an uproar on social media with Nigerians calling on relevant authorities to arrest and prosecute the musician for statutory rape of a minor.

Though he deleted the provoking video from his Instagram page, some social media users had downloaded it and sent to the DSVA demanding immediate action.

While reacting to the video, the agency said it would commence immediate investigation along with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) as the purported location of the incident falls within its jurisdiction.

Writing on its official X handle, the agency said:

“The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

“In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). @naptipnigeria

“The Lagos State Government reaffirms our zero-tolerance stance against all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and will continue to advocate for accountability and the protection of every Nigerian child.

“If you have any information that may assist with ongoing investigations, kindly reach out to us via our toll-free line 08000-333-333 or send a direct message on any of our official social media platforms.

“You may also contact NAPTIP directly via email: [email protected] or phone: 07030000203.

“Lastly, we appreciate the vigilance of citizens who brought this to our attention and urge the public to continue reporting such cases through the appropriate legal channels.”

