Speed Darlington demands rematch with Portable, mocks Burna Boy for gifting controversial singer N20m

Nigerian rapper Darlington Achakpo Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has demanded a boxing rematch with his opponent, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable.

Recall that Portable won the highly anticipated battle when Speed Darlington failed to show up for the second round after hurting his arm in the first round of the boxing bout.

The contest titled: “Chaos in the Rings,” took place on Saturday night at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos.

Speed Darlington, who was visibly upset at the result of the contest, said in a video that Portable didn’t deserve the victory and the cash.

READ ALSO: Speed Darlington hits the gym in preparation for proposed boxing match against Portable

He said: “Portable, I want a rematch. E dey pain me say you dey carry all that money dey go. E dey break my heart. I want a rematch. It’s so unfair. You have up to two experience before me and you fight. I never enter ring before. I did not come from poverty.

“You don’t deserve that money. E dey pain me. I want to build a swimming pool for my villagers. I need a rematch, Portable.”

In another post on social media, Speed Darlington mocked singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy for gifting Portable N20 million for defeating him, saying nobody watches one more than one’s enemies.

“Nobody watch you more than your enemy. You know why because they wanna know if you’re doing well. ���� long face sleeps on my page. His whole life is now checking up on me,” he said on Instagram.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now