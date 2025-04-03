Speed Darlington hits the gym in preparation for proposed boxing match against Portable

Nigerian rapper Darlington Achakpo Okoye, popularly known in music circles as Portable, has hit the gym in preparation for a proposed boxing match against his colleague, Portable.

In an apparent jab at Portable, Speed Darlington just posted a video of himself on social media buying a coffin before going to the gym with his trainer.

In order to get ready for the big fight with Portable, the rapper was spotted practicing his latent boxing techniques, throwing punches, and improving his fitness.

On April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos State, both Speed Darlington and Portable will square off in an anticipated celebrity boxing bout.

The feud between the two started in March when Darlington offered Portable N500,000 to play at his impending show, which Portable regarded as ludicrous and an insult, given that he charges N20 million every performance.

Portable’s remark started a heated debate, with Darlington expressing sorrow for inviting Portable and accusing him of insulting his mother.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner then said he will beat Darlington in a celebrity boxing battle in December 2023, just as he had done to well-known actor Charles Okocha.

Due to popular demand, Mygamerush, the organizer, announced the fight on Instagram, writing, “You asked, and now it is here. Two street kings’ battle for ultimate street supremacy.”

