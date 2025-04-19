Connect with us

Speed Darlington suffers broken arm after losing to Portable in Celebrity Boxing Match (Video)

2 hours ago

Controversial Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye Achakpo, popularly known in music circles as Speed Darlington, suffered a broken arm after losing to street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, in a much-anticipated Celebrity Boxing Match.

The aftermath of the much-publicized boxing duel was captured in a video shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), where Speed Darlington (whose right hand was wrapped in a bandage tied around his neck) could be seen being helped out of the ring by his team members after the encounter.

The injury happened a few hours after it was announced that Portable had won their midnight bout, which had been highly anticipated because of the two fighters’ ongoing internet feud.

Speed Darlington left the venue nursing a clearly hurt arm, which was subsequently determined to be fractured and covered in bandages, marking the end of his night.

Clips from the celebrity battle, which took place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos, have gone viral, demonstrating the high level of intensity within the boxing arena.

Recall that the feud between the two started in March when Darlington offered Portable N500,000 to play at his impending show, which Portable regarded as ludicrous and an insult, given that he charges N20 million every performance.

Portable’s remark started a heated debate, with Darlington expressing sorrow for inviting Portable and accusing him of insulting his mother.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner then said he will beat Darlington in a celebrity boxing battle in December 2023, just as he had done to well-known actor Charles Okocha.

