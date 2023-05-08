Speeding car crushes student in Ondo

A speeding car on Monday crushed a Junior Secondary School (JSS) student in Akure, Ondo State.

An eyewitness told journalists the student was returning from school and standing by the roadside when the vehicle ran over her to the shock of many people at the scene of the accident.

He said: “Friends of the driver, a suspected internet fraudster, who were in another vehicle, rushed him to an unknown destination as his vehicle burst into flames.

“Government needs to pay attention to the recklessness of these internet fraudsters.”

The Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident.

She said the corpse of the student had been deposited in the morgue at Akure Specialist Hospital.

