Politics
Split in Delta APC over expulsion of Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta has been thrown into decisions following the alleged expulsion of Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, from the party.
Omo-Agege contested in the March 18 governorship election in Delta State and lost to Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori.
The Ulebor Isaac-led Delta APC Executive Committee in the aftermath of the election had announced Omo-Agege’s expulsion in a letter dated March 31, 2023.
The executives, according to the letter, reached the decision after deliberating on “the Notice of Resolution of Expulsion of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege,” which was submitted “by the executive committee of the Orogun ward and Ughelli North Local Government.
However, the Omeni Sobotie-led leadership of the APC in the state on Monday faulted the expulsion.
READ ALSO:Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship election results
Sabotie and APC State Secretary, Peter Akarogbe, in a joint statement described signatories to the expulsion letter as reckless.
The statement reads, “We, the legitimate and only recognised State Executive Committee of the party, at the national headquarters, in consultations with all other levels in the chain, hereby disclaim the publication as fraudulent, a ruse and of no consequence.
“Therefore, it should be disregarded and ignored as the handiwork of mischief-makers by all party faithfuls and the general public.
“Security agencies should take note of the wanton rascality and the unscrupulous intent to cause disharmony and a breach of public peace.
“The general public, party faithfuls and stakeholders to discountance the said publication, and view it as the worthless undertaking of men with crooked intentions.”
