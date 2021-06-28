Split in IPMAN as faction dismisses report of imminent strike action

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has clarified reports over an imminent strike action with plans to shut fuel stations nationwide.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPMAN National President, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, on Monday via a statement issued in Awka and signed by the association’s National Secretary, Mr Chidi Nnubia.

According to Fari, the public should dismiss any information regarding the planned strike.

There seems to be a split in the association with officials divided into different faction. Ripples Nigeria had reported that the association’s National Public Relation Officer, Alhaji Yakubu Suleiman, threatened in Abuja on Monday that IPMAN would go on strike and shut fuel stations nationwide beginning from Tuesday because the police had laid siege on its secretariat.

Suleiman alleged that some police officers laid siege on IPMAN’s National Secretariat last Friday for undisclosed reasons.

He said that aggrieved IPMAN members and officials at states, zonal, and depot levels, held series of meetings and threatened to shut filling stations if the issue was not properly addressed.

However, Fari urged petroleum dealers and the public to ignore Suleiman’s position.

He also advised the public not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products.

“We wish to inform the general public that our members have no plans to shut down any petrol station in the country as there is no reason to take such action.

“Our members are directed to disregard a publication by some persons whose stock in trade is to sabotage the efforts of the Federal Government and the PPMC to provide an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products nationwide.

“We ask the general public to ignore any information emanating from any unscrupulous individuals attempting to hijack the association for their selfish and profiteering adventure.

“Those individuals lack the capacity to call off our services as they are illegally parading themselves as officers of the association in total disregard and disobedience of a Supreme Court judgment of Dec. 14, 2018.

“We enjoin the public to go about their normal activities as we continue to support the Federal Government through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC to ensure availability of petroleum products across the country,’’ Fari said in the statement.

