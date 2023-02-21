Split in PANDEF, as leaders knock youth wing for backing Atiku, insist on Obi

The leadership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has insisted that leaders in the South-South and the Middle Belt regions have endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for the February 25 election

The youth wing of PANDEF had, during a press conference in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, thrown its weight behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, saying the endorsement of Obi by the Forum led by Chief Edwin Clark, was not the position of the Niger Delta region youths.

However, in a statement by PANDEF’s spokesman Ken Robinson later on Monday, the Forum rubbished the decision of the youths, while insisting that the endorsement of Obi remains sacrosanct as leaders of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), had endorsed the LP candidate back in January.

“The attention of PANDEF has been drawn to certain gibberish in the media regarding the forum’s endorsement of Obi, credited to a purported Youth Wing of the forum,” the PANDEF statement said.

“PANDEF urges the public to disregard the reported rejection of Obi’s endorsement by the so-called youths.

“It is borne out of infantile musings. In the first place, PANDEF does not have ‘wings’. The forum maintains a consolidated framework at the national, state and local government levels.

“For the avoidance of doubt, PANDEF stands by the endorsement of Obi by our national leader, Clark, and the affirmation by SMBLF.”

“PANDEF’s endorsement of Obi is sacrosanct. PANDEF would not be distracted by the misdemeanour but would instead intensify efforts to ensure Obi’s victory in the Niger Delta region.

“The forum cautions youths in the region not to succumb to the antics of greedy politicians and shun all acts of violence before, during and after the forthcoming elections,” the statement added.

