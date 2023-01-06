Spokesman for Yoruba Nation agitation group resigns

The Communications Secretary for Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation agitation groups, Maxwell Adeleye, has resigned from the position.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, he also announced his total withdrawal from agitation for the Yoruba Nation.

Adeleye challenged the former leader of the Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle, Prof. Banji Akintoye, to withdraw completely from the group, and allow proper audit of his service.

The statement read: “In view of recent developments in the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle, I wish to inform all the Yoruba People Worldwide that I have stepped aside and withdrawn from the agitation for an Independent Yoruba Nation under its current leadership effective from 6th January 2023.

READ ALSO: Afenifere tackles Akeredolu for opposing Yoruba Nation agitation

“May I inform members of the public that I stepped aside as the Communications Manager of Prof. Banji Akintoye on 5th August 2022 and finally cut off communication with the Historian on 31st October 2022. I have also resigned from my membership of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide effective from Monday, 2nd January 2023.

“Those of you that sent your hard-earned money to your heroes should hold those you sent money to for accountability and leave me alone. I will no longer absolve bullets for your heroes. Anyone or group of persons who knows he sent me money should provide proof of payment into my account so that I can respond to the person appropriately.

“I call on Prof. Banji Akintoye to also step aside 101% from the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle so that his account of stewardship and all the funds he has collected can be interrogated by the Yoruba people.”

The Ilana Omo Oodua was hit by a crisis last year with many members of the group said to be uncomfortable with the handling of its affairs by the leaders.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now