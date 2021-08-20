Spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, Baba-Ahmed joins Jega in PRP for 2023 polls

The National Publicity Secretary of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has returned to mainstream politics by joining the People Redemption Party (PRP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Baba-Ahmed who made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday, stated that he joined the party to work with the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega, to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Chief of Staff to the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, added that by joining the PRP, he was aligning with men of “good intentions and to contribute his quota to the development and progress of the country.”

The former Federal Permanent Secretary, however, urged other patriotic Nigerians to join him to rescue the North and Nigeria from bad governance.

Baba-Ahmed also called on Nigerians to dump the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the PRP.

