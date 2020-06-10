Sponsors of Miyetti Allah calling for war —Yoruba World Congress

The leader of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC), Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye, has warned that no part of the Southwest will be ceded to the Fulani.

Akintoye was reacting to a recent statement credited to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, describing it as filthy vituperations which should be ignored by any Nigerian with a sense of decency.

Akintoye, in a statement issued on Tuesday by YWC’s Director of Communications, Moses Jolayemi, also insisted that the sponsors of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore were calling for war.

“Ordinarily, the YWC would not respond to such imbecilities but considering the fact that the fellow in question may not be acting alone, we have decided to send him back to his masters that no part of Yorubaland will be ceded to any Fulani marauders under any guise and for any reason,” the statement said.

YWC leader also reiterated the readiness of the Yoruba nation to resist every attempt by “a small, ignoble clique of feudal jingoists” to foist themselves on the rest of the country or annex the Southwest.

“If other tribes so desire, they can allow their inheritance and indeed their ancestry to be obliterated by these elements who are clandestinely carrying out a carefully mapped ethnic cleansing agenda. But for the Yoruba, such ambition can only remain a mere dream”, he said.

