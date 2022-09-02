SPORTS BUSINESS… TRANSFER WINDOW: See top five highest spending clubs, as EPL teams spend €2.25bn to purchase players

The English Premiership was the highest spending league in Europe, with Italy’s Serie A, France’s Ligue 1, Spain’s La Liga, and Germany’s Bundesliga falling behind on the ranking compiled by Transfermarkt.

Clubs in the English Premier League spent about €2.25 billion to purchase players during the just closed transfer window, surpassing the €1.68 billion disbursed during last year’s transfer window.

It was gathered that Serie A ranked second on the list, with Italian clubs expending €749.23 million, which is above the €557.95 million spent by Ligue 1 clubs, La Liga’s €505.69 million, as well as the €484.08 million spent by teams in the Bundesliga.

Top five highest spending EPL clubs during transfer window

The EPL retained the position due to high spending clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest – with the five clubs disbursing €1.03 billion, while half of the Premiership clubs spent above €100 million to purchase players.

Chelsea FC spent €281.99 million, but earned only €54 million from sales, Manchester United expended €238.02 million, and grossed €11.50 million sales, West Ham United paid €182 million to purchase players, however, it made €17.8 million sales of players.

Tottenham Hotspur paid €169.9 million, but earned €38.75 million, while Nottingham Forest reported it spent €161.95 million, significantly above the €7 million turnover from sales.

Other transfer window activities you need to know

Meanwhile, during the period, the English Premier League clubs recorded some historical purchases, with Manchester United paying €95 million to buy Dutch Eredivisie’s Ajax Amsterdam and Brazilian winger, Antony.

Also, Chelsea FC paid €80.40 million to purchase French defender and Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana. Other high-profile acquisitions include the buying of Olympique Lyonnais’ Lucas Paqueta by West Ham United for €42.95 million.

Tottenham Hotspur also spent €58 million to bring Brazilian and Everton FC forward, Richarlison, to their team.

The English Premier League clubs earned €884.81 million in transfer income, however, only three clubs recorded net profit during transfer window; with Brighton and Hove Albion recording €66.10 million, Leicester City generated €64.40 million, and Manchester City reported its first profit since 2005/2006 recording €20.40 million.

