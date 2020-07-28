Sports Festival to hold if COVID-19 Taskforce approves —Minister

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has disclosed that the 2020 National Sports Festival could still hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dare, who was speaking during a television programme on Monday, said his Ministry had handed the protocol to the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, who would determine the next move.

The Sports fiesta was scheduled to jold between March 22nd and April 3rd this year in Edo State, but was postponed indefinitely to contain the spread of the virus.

”We have submitted our Sports protocol to the PTF, but we shall be properly guided,” said Dare.

“Very soon we plan to meet with them to work out the modalities for the resumption of Sporting activities.

“There is a possibility that the Postponed Edo 2020 Sports Festival could still take place this year.”

Several other sporting events in the world were also affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Olympics has been postponed to now hold in the summer of 2021, and Minister Dare has disclosed that Nigerian athletes will now begin preparations ahead of the games.

“There are plans to have 20 athletes resume training at the High Performance Centre in Port Harcourt in preparations for the Olympics.

“This is to enable them get into shape due to long months of inactivity as a result of the lockdown due to covid-19,” he added.

