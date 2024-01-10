Sports Minister assures Eagles of ‘undistracted’ support in AFCON race

As Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National team, the Super Eagles prepare to take on the rest of the continent at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Honourable Minister of Sports, Senator John Owan Enoh has charged the team to imbibe the spirit of resilience and togetherness in order to bring the trophy home.

In an inspiring address during the team’s farewell dinner organized by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Senator Enoh emphasized the importance of wearing the Nigerian badge with patriotism at the tournament. He urged the team to embody the “never say die” spirit of Nigeria, reminding them to play not only for themselves but also for their families and the nation at large.

“With over 200 million Nigerians eagerly watching and supporting, your performance holds the hopes and dreams of our entire nation,” he stated, highlighting the immense significance of the team’s representation on the continental stage.

Acknowledging the comprehensive support provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in ensuring the team’s readiness, the Minister urged the Super Eagles to seize every opportunity from the very first game.

“Take the fight to your opponents and show the Naija Spirit that you carry,” he charged.

Expressing personal commitment, Senator Enoh pledged his presence in Ivory Coast to offer on-ground support and work closely with the NFF to maintain focus and motivation within the team.

“I assure you of undistracted support and endeavor to secure all that is rightfully yours, ensuring your representation of the fatherland is marked by your commitment.”

Nigeria is hunting for its fourth continental glory, after the triumphs of 1980, 1994, and 2013. The Super Eagles will ruffle feathers against Equatorial Guinea in its first game on Sunday, January 14th, before wrestling against the Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire four days later. Its last group game will be against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau on January 22nd.

