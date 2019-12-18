Sports Minister calls for transparency in NFF as step to curb corruption

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has urged the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to make transparency their watchword.

The Minister stressed that transparency is the first step towards reducing corruption, as he urged that all transactions by the NFF be made public and be subjected to routine checks.

Chieftains of the football body had been facing several allegations of corruption from several quarters, with most of the allegations circled around finances.

Dare, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olusade Adesola, made his stance known at the Annual General Meeting of the NFF in Benin City, Edo state.

“The first step towards reducing corruption is for all transactions in football to be transparent and it starts now,” he said.

Read Also: Benin City to host Super Eagles’ first 2022 W’Cup qualifying match – Pinnick

“Transparency should be new watchword if the NFF and its affiliates want to do the business of soccer to rake in millions as is the case in other climes.

“Transparency can only be attained when the activities of the federation are subjected to routine checks, while those found culpable are made to face the wrath of the law, no matter whose ox is gored.”

Dare, who commended the recent reports from FIFA in the last age-grade competitions where no Nigerian lied about their age, also noted that the NFF would be attracting better sponsors if corruption could be done away with.

“If corruption is reduced, blue-chip firms will return to support the federation to actualize some of its noble objectives which include recreating a sustainable nursery to catch talents young and stop the viscous cycle of age-cheats,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports have ot that some members of the board of the football house, including President Amaju Pinnick and his assistants and general secretary, would be meeting with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in January, 2020.

The meeting is on corruption matters.

Join the conversation

Opinions