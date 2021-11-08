Sports Minister celebrates Kamaru Usman’s victory over Covington at UFC268

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated Kamaru Usman following his victory on Sunday morning.

The ‘Nigerian nightmare’ Usman successfully defending his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight crown by beating Colby Covington in their rematch.

Usman, an Auchi-born fighter, defeated his opponent by unanimous decision in a beautiful showdown in New York, and he had won their fight meeting by a fifth round knockout in December 2019.

Dare said the exploits of Usman should be an encouragement to the Nigerian youth that with hard work, focus, discipline and determination they can rule the world.

He urged the World Champion to continue his drive at providing facilities for the promotion and development of the sport in Nigeria.

Recall that Usman had paid a special visit to the Minister in June this year, when the honourable minister urged the Nigerian-American to help develop the MMA sport in Nigeria.

