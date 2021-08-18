News
Sports Minister, Dare, harps on entrepreneurship to tackle unemployment
With spiralling unemployment amongst youths in the country, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has disclosed that entrepreneurship and acquiring of vocational skills are the panacea to the challenge.
Dare said this on Tuesday, while delivering his speech titled, “Digital Literacy: A panacea for youth unemployment,” at the luncheon of the Government College, Ibadan Old Boys Association.
Nigerian youths have to take advantage of the numerous opportunities contained in the digital ecosystem and entrepreneurship opportunities provided by the Federal Government, Dare noted.
He said, “The solution to Nigeria’s youth unemployment does not only lie in formal education, but also in entrepreneurship, semi-formal and vocational education which is being encouraged in more attractive ways by the Federal Government.
Read also: Buhari’s govt working hard to address youth unemployment in Nigeria – Sports minister
“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is changing the fundamentals of youth development by emphasising on training into enterprise, and investing directly in youth-owned businesses and ideas.
“The Federal Government is passionate about the progress of the youth, at all levels and positions. We know the issues of unemployment are deep, and so we are working to be a step ahead of these challenges. Our solution does not lie in formal education alone, this is why we are encouraging the youth to engage entrepreneurship.”
The Minister further detailed FG’s initiatives towards ensuring mass job creation and its attendant ripple effects amongst the youth.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...