Sports Minister, Dare, harps on entrepreneurship to tackle unemployment

With spiralling unemployment amongst youths in the country, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has disclosed that entrepreneurship and acquiring of vocational skills are the panacea to the challenge.

Dare said this on Tuesday, while delivering his speech titled, “Digital Literacy: A panacea for youth unemployment,” at the luncheon of the Government College, Ibadan Old Boys Association.

Nigerian youths have to take advantage of the numerous opportunities contained in the digital ecosystem and entrepreneurship opportunities provided by the Federal Government, Dare noted.

He said, “The solution to Nigeria’s youth unemployment does not only lie in formal education, but also in entrepreneurship, semi-formal and vocational education which is being encouraged in more attractive ways by the Federal Government.

“Under President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is changing the fundamentals of youth development by emphasising on training into enterprise, and investing directly in youth-owned businesses and ideas.

“The Federal Government is passionate about the progress of the youth, at all levels and positions. We know the issues of unemployment are deep, and so we are working to be a step ahead of these challenges. Our solution does not lie in formal education alone, this is why we are encouraging the youth to engage entrepreneurship.”

The Minister further detailed FG’s initiatives towards ensuring mass job creation and its attendant ripple effects amongst the youth.

