Sports Minister, Dare, makes case for godfatherism in Nigerian politics

Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development has described godfatherism in Nigerian politics as a good thing.

According to Dare, godfatherism is only bad when political godfathers sacrifice competence for something else.

He spoke on Thursday in Abuja during the unveiling of Lead Generation Initiative.

The initiative, which is a non-governmental and non-political organisation, was created by the House of Representatives member for Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency in Oyo State, Shina Peller.

The issue of godfatherism in Nigerian politics has remained a vexed one with many wanting it obliterated.

However, responding to a question on roles of godfathers in Nigerian politics, Dare said:

READ ALSO: Looming clash of two Lagos godfathers

“The definition of godfatherism is not a monolith. In the context of our own politics, a godfather is someone who sits there, decides and takes all the decisions, decides who gets what, whether it is resources or positions.

“Also, before you can become a godfather, you must have paid some dues, you must have a level of influence, you must have some clout and you must have made sacrifices overtime. But beyond that, we also have godfathers for our children.

“The concept of godfatherism simply means that there are some individuals or influential leaders – who can be in block or individuals – who have the levers of control when it comes to political decisions and appointments.

“For me, in its entirety, godfatherism is not bad. But godfatherism that sacrifices competence for something else is bad.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Niger State Abubakar Bello, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who were special guests at the event, frowned at the current leadership process in Nigeria.

Bello and Dogara decried the situation in Nigeria where people are usually appointed or elected into offices based on their loyalty to political parties, leaders and not based on their competence.

Further noting that the process could spell doom for the country, he said that Nigeria needed a new crop of leaders to make progress.

Join the conversation

Opinions