Sports Minister, Dare, offers solutions to forestall disintegration of Oyo APC

Mr Sunday Dare, the Minister of Youth and Sports, has proffered solutions to prevent the eventual dismemberment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

According to Dare in a statement issued on Sunday, only an all-inclusive, transparent, and fair congress could save the APC in Oyo state from an imminent crisis.

The Minister issued this appeal in response to the in-fighting amongst party members after the disputed party congress which was boycotted by a sizeable number of party leaders.

Dare and some stakeholders criticised the conduct of the state’s rescheduled congress with a delegates’ list alleged to have been falsified.

However, he appealed for calm and unity within the ranks as the 2023 election approaches.

“This later day seeming hijack of the party by a few will not stand. The collective majority stands with the party.

“Those that took a different turn want to destabilize the party. They will not go far. What happened on Saturday is a glaring anathema to needed unity in the party.

“Sincere and deliberate steps must be taken to salvage the unity in the party. The general elections in 2023 is fast approaching,” he said.

Dare said tension gripped the party when it was reported that the final list from the ward and local government congresses in the state had been tampered with (doctored).

He also recalled that the request for the legitimate list of the earlier congresses was not granted to the APC executives in the state.

