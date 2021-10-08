Sports
Sports Minister, Dare, tasks newly inaugurated boards of 28 federations
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare Friday inaugurated the Presidents and boards of Sports Federations, charging them to roll up their sleeves for the task of deepening development of Sports in Nigeria.
The Minister while congratulating the new board executives emphasized the need for them to work as a team while restating the need to be guided by established processes, procedures and Code of Governance of National Sports Federations in the discharge of their responsibilities.
“As you are aware, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s core responsibilities are focused at facilitating youth and sport development through the establishment of a conducive policy environment that provides strategic support systems and sport policy implementation, amongst other functions. The Ministry coordinates the formulation and review of policies and legislation in order to provide a framework for effective implementation of youth and sports and sports programs.
Read Also: Sports Minister, Dare, salutes D’Tigress after historic Afrobasket triumph
“Let me also stress that the future of the various sports is now in your hands, the career of our young athletes under your Federations is now in your hands and history will judge you how you have positively or otherwise impacted Sports in your respective governing bodies”, the Minister said.
In line with the reclassification of sports from recreation to business as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister revealed that a new business orientation will be pursued, tasking the board of each Federation to adopt and bring about a business approach to their operations.
Dare further gave a marching order to the newly inaugurated 28 Sports Federations to within six months, begin the process of formulating the Federations’ constitution in line with the dictates of various international Federations with the inputs and guidance of the Ministry to ensure domestication and operation in tandem with Nigerian laws and Sports Industry policy.
The Minister charged the board of Federations to settle down to business and avoid the acrimonious relationships that beset some associations in the past. He intimated the new Executives that a 2-day technical and business workshop for capacity building will be organized in collaboration with the Edo State Government, and held in Edo State in the coming weeks.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...