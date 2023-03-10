Sports Minister elated as Flying Eagles thrash Tunisia to clinch AFCON bronze

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has commended the Flying Eagles, for their Third-place finish at the 2023 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria defeated Tunisia 4-0 on Friday to clinch the bronze medal, setting a record of finishing on the podium in the competition a record 13 times.

A brace from Jude Sunday and a goal each from Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi earned the team their biggest win in the tournament.

The Ladan Bosso side had failed to reach the final of the Egypt competition after they lost to Gambia in the semifinal.

Describing the bronze medal as better than nothing, the Minister charged the team to put to good use the lessons learnt at the tournament as they prepare for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May.

“We were disappointed we couldn’t play in the final or win this competition as we planned to, but this convincing victory over Tunisia today (Friday) has redeemed some of the pain we felt last Monday after the Gambia game. A bronze medal is better than nothing,” Dare said.

“Now we have to also focus on doing a lot better at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia in May. There is very little time left but I believe the coaches now know where their focus should be in improving the team.”

For reaching the last four, Nigeria qualified for the U-20 FIFA World Cup which is to be hosted by Indonesia.

