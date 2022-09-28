Sports Minister heaps praises on Mikel Obi on retirement

Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has heaped praises on former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, as the 2013 AFCON winner calls time on his illustrious career.

“I celebrate with you, Mikel John Obi on your retirement as a professional footballer. Thank you for donning the green and white jersey of our fatherland with pride. For more than a decade, you made Nigerians proud and brought smiles to households. Firstly as a player and also as a captain, your ethic and dedication were exemplary,” Dare said.

“We will remember you as an integral part of the historic 2013 all-conquering AFCON team with smiles on our faces. That young boy we saw as an Eaglet grew into an unstoppable Eagle years later.

“On the biggest of stage abroad, you represented Nigeria as a worthy ambassador with your art. On a tension-filled night in Munich, you dedicated your UEFA Champions League success to our legend, Late Rashidi Yekini. We could not be any prouder of you, John.

“You have left a formidable track for others to follow and I join millions of Nigerians around the globe to celebrate you.”

Mikel retires as one of Nigeria’s most decorated players with 91 international caps, one AFCON title, an Olympic Bronze medal, three F.A Cups, two Premier League trophies, one Champions League title, and one Europa League title, amongst other accolades.

