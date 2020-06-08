Sports Ministry to visit late Stephen Keshi’s family four years after demise

The family of late Super Eagles coach, Stephen Keshi, would be hoping to receive the Ministry of Sports in their home, and to become beneficiaries of the Ministry’s welfare scheme.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare made this known in a statement released on Sunday, as part of the fourth year remembrance of Keshi.

Keshi was a former Super Eagles player, who went on to manage the team and has been one of the most successful indigenous coaches Nigeria has ever had.

The Boss, as he is fondly called, died on June 7, 2016.

“We have compiled a list of not only ex-players and athletes, we included coaches who served their fatherland. They deserve to be part of what we are doing,” said the Ministry, which has visited the families of late Samuel Okwaraji, Rashidi Yekini and a few others.

“Their families as well as those with one form of ailment or the other.

“Someone like late Stephen Keshi, who won the Nations Cup 2013 in South Africa, we need to visit the family. The man served this country both as player and as a coach.

“It is four years today late Stephen Keshi passed away, we can’t pretend to forget so soon that he was truly a patriot and as well legend of the round leather game,” the statement added.

Ripples Nigeria also learnt that the ministry intends adding to the list, the families of Shuaibu Amodu, late U-17 coach, Musa Abdullahi, and late Manga Muhammed, who was part of the Japan 1993 U-17 World Cup-winning squad.

Keshi, during his playing days for Nigeria, earned 60 caps for the national football team, making him the nation’s second-most capped player at the time of his retirement.

He represented the country at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations, captaining the Super Eagles to victory in the latter.

