Sports Ministry wants only national teams matches played in Abiola Stadium

The Ministry of Youth and Sports development has ordered that the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja would only host matches involving the national teams.

Clubs of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been ordered to desist from using the Stadium for the meantime.

The order was issued on the backdrop of the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s complain about the poor state of the playing surface following Sunday’s training session.

The Super Eagles also did not train on the pitch on Monday to allow groundsmen to put it in proper shape before Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra.

They had their training on Monday at the practice pitch of the stadium.

“The pitch can be used only for matches involving the national teams,” an official of the sports ministry Mohammed Manga told NAN.

“We have to keep the stadium’s main pitch in good shape for use for international matches involving the national teams,” he said.

Recall that Kano Pillars were banished to Abuja by the League Management Company following crowd trouble in their home clash against Katsina United.

