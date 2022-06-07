Sports
Sports Ministry wants only national teams matches played in Abiola Stadium
The Ministry of Youth and Sports development has ordered that the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja would only host matches involving the national teams.
Clubs of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have been ordered to desist from using the Stadium for the meantime.
The order was issued on the backdrop of the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro’s complain about the poor state of the playing surface following Sunday’s training session.
The Super Eagles also did not train on the pitch on Monday to allow groundsmen to put it in proper shape before Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra.
Read Also: Peseiro invites 27 Super Eagles players for Sierra Leone, São Tomé games
They had their training on Monday at the practice pitch of the stadium.
“The pitch can be used only for matches involving the national teams,” an official of the sports ministry Mohammed Manga told NAN.
“We have to keep the stadium’s main pitch in good shape for use for international matches involving the national teams,” he said.
Recall that Kano Pillars were banished to Abuja by the League Management Company following crowd trouble in their home clash against Katsina United.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...