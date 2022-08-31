SportsBusiness: American investment firm buys AC Milan for €1.2bn

Serie A champions, AC Milan are now under a new ownership after American investment group RedBird Capital completed a deal to buy the club from Elliott Advisors.

AC Milan remain unbeaten this season, and the new deal, according to reports from Europe, values the club at 1.2bn euros.

The deal to buy over the club was first agreed in June, it was confirmed that Elliott Advisors, who took over the club from Chinese businessman Li Yonghong four years ago, would retain a minority stake and seats on the board.

As part of the agreement, Yankee Global Enterprises, owners of baseball team the New York Yankees, will take a minority stake in the club.

RedBird is a co-owner of the Yankees Entertainment Sports (YES) Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the United States.

Gerry Cardinale, RedBird founder, said the investment group’s partnership with the New York Yankees would help them “explore opportunities together to broaden our fan reach and expand commercial opportunities globally”.

He added: “Our vision for Milan is clear: we will support our talented players, coaches and staff to deliver success on the pitch and allow our fans to share in the extraordinary experiences of this historic club.

“We will look to leverage our global sports and media network, our analytics expertise, our track record in sports stadium developments and hospitality to deliver one goal – maintaining Milan’s place at the summit of European and world football.”

RedBird’s sporting portfolio, which is worth $7.5bn, includes stakes in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool and baseball team the Boston Red Sox, as well as French Ligue 1 side Toulouse and IPL cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

